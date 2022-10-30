Musk brings in allies to start making changes at Twitter

Elon Musk is beginning to bring in his close friends and colleagues from his inner circle to assess changes at Twitter, sources told Axios.

Why it matters: Musk began rushing to put his imprint on the company within hours of buying it.

Driving the news: Friday evening, shortly after Musk completed the sale, the garage at Twitter's headquarters began filling with Teslas in the reserved spots, parked in a row, a source said.

Sources said Musk has begun bringing in Tesla engineers to interview Twitter engineers and begin looking through the company's products and code.

Engineers, as has been reported by Platformer, were asked to print out dozens of pages of code. One engineer posted a picture of her with printed code to Twitter on Friday with a note that quipped, seemingly in jest, "Hey just following orders."

Another source told Axios that Twitter's former Head of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, who was fired by Twitter's former CEO in May, was seen in the building in the past few days, as was David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer and product leader of PayPal, Musk's former company.

Musk ally Jason Calacanis tweeted a picture of a Twitter mug inside Twitter's headquarters Saturday reading, "Day Zero LFG! ☕️ 🐦."

Between the lines: Two sources inside Twitter said that Sacks, Calacanis and Tesla engineer Thomas Dmytryk are all now listed in Twitter's internal directory as contractors with Twitter email addresses.