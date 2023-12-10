Elon Musk restores Alex Jones' X account

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court in Sept. 2022 in Connecticut. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Elon Musk announced early Sunday he is reinstating far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Why it matters: Jones, most famous for promoting the conspiracy that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, was permanently banned from the platform in 2018.

Jones' show, Infowars, was also permanently banned from Twitter in 2018.

By reinstating Jones, Musk backtracked on his promise last year that he would not allow Jones back on the platform.

State of play: On Saturday, Musk posted a poll to his account asking users if Jones should be reinstated on the platform.

About 70% of nearly 2 million respondents voted "yes."

"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted Sunday.

Hours later, Jones' posts were visible on the platform again and he had retweeted a post about his video game, AP reported.

Jones filed for bankruptcy last year after being ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax.

The big picture: Third-party researchers have repeatedly claimed that X has become more toxic since Elon Musk's takeover.