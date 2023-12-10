Dec 10, 2023 - Technology
Elon Musk restores Alex Jones' X account
Elon Musk announced early Sunday he is reinstating far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Why it matters: Jones, most famous for promoting the conspiracy that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, was permanently banned from the platform in 2018.
- Jones' show, Infowars, was also permanently banned from Twitter in 2018.
- By reinstating Jones, Musk backtracked on his promise last year that he would not allow Jones back on the platform.
State of play: On Saturday, Musk posted a poll to his account asking users if Jones should be reinstated on the platform.
- About 70% of nearly 2 million respondents voted "yes."
- "The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted Sunday.
- Hours later, Jones' posts were visible on the platform again and he had retweeted a post about his video game, AP reported.
Jones filed for bankruptcy last year after being ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax.
The big picture: Third-party researchers have repeatedly claimed that X has become more toxic since Elon Musk's takeover.
- The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) accused X in June and September this year of failing to contain hate speech on the platform.
- The company has persistently denied these accusations. In August, X filed a lawsuit against CCDH, accusing the watchdog of making "false" claims.
- Musk last month took a defiant stance towards advertisers boycotting the platform over antisemitism and other hate speech.