Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook verdict

Herb Scribner
nfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks in Waterbury, Conn. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy in Texas on Friday, according to a court filing.

Why it matters: The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing comes after Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax.

Driving the news: The bankruptcy filing said Jones owns between $1 million and $10 million of assets with $1 billion to $10 billion of liabilities.

  • Jones' affiliate business Free Speech Systems is also mentioned in the lawsuit, having filed for bankruptcy in July.

Zoom out: A Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook victims in a defamation lawsuit back in October, per Axios.

  • In mid-November, a judge ordered Jones to pay an additional $473 million in damages for making false statements that the shooting was a hoax.
  • Jones also has to pay $49.3 million in damages to a family of a Sandy Hook victim due to a separate lawsuit in Texas.

Context: Jones claimed that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged as a way for the government to take control of Americans' guns, Reuters reports.

