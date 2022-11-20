Elon Musk won't let Alex Jones back on Twitter

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on Sept. 21 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be let back on Twitter, according to Elon Musk, despite the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump.

Driving the news: Musk's takeover of Twitter brought a host of changes and upheaval to the platform. On Friday, Musk tweeted, "What should Twitter do next?"

"No," Musk replied to a user who wrote back, "Bring back Alex Jones!!!!"

On Friday night Musk initiated a poll on his Twitter feed asking whether Trump should be reinstated. Trump's account was reinstated on Saturday following the poll's results where a slim majority wanted the former president back on the platform.

State of play: Jones responded to Musk's snub in a video posted to the conservative social media platform Rumble.

“Now, do I blame Elon Musk for this? No, ladies and gentlemen. And quite frankly, I don’t care if I get brought back to Twitter," Jones said.

"I care about any of these big tech platforms going back to free speech and back to where the Internet was four years ago, before this reign of surveillance and censorship. Because this isn’t just censorship. They’re surveilling everything you say in live time, not just on Twitter, but Google, Facebook, all of it in live time," Jones said.

“This is criminal,” he said.

The big picture: Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in what the social media platform said was a response to the "risk of further incitement of violence."