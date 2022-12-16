Elon Musk talks to the press at the construction site of a new Tesla Gigafactory on Sept. 3, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Photo: Maja Hitij via Getty Images

A series of Twitter accounts belonging to journalists who cover Elon Musk and Twitter were suspended without notice on Thursday.

Why it matters: Musk has vowed to make Twitter a haven for "healthy, functioning free speech." He tweeted in April, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Details: The following accounts were suspended on Thursday night...

Zoom in: The notice that appears on the now-suspended accounts reads: "Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

Many of these reporters' last tweets or stories focused on Musk and Twitter.

What they're saying: "I have no idea what rules I purportedly broke. I haven’t heard anything from Twitter at all," Rupar wrote on Substack Thursday night.

Be noted that he tweeted Wednesday about the ElonJet account that was suspended from Twitter. But Rupar added, "I still don't know what policy that could’ve possibly violated."

When asked about the suspension, Mac pointed to his creation of a new Twitter account under the name "Silenced Ryan Mac."

Axios has contacted the other reporters and/or representatives of their news organizations for comment.

Be smart: It's unclear how long these suspensions will last. Musk has said he does not believe in permanently banning accounts.

The big picture: Musk has been pushing for free speech-first Twitter since he offered to buy the company, saying he is "against censorship that goes far beyond the law."

"If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect," he tweeted in April. "Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

“If it's a gray area, I would say let the tweet exist," Musk later said at the TED2022 conference in April. "In a case where there's perhaps a lot of controversy, you don't necessarily promote that tweet."

He wrote in an October note to advertisers that Twitter would not become a "free-for-all hellscape" but emphasized the importance of having a "wide range of beliefs."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.