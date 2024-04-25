The Biden campaign is in talks with former President Obama about appearing with President Biden at a star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser in mid-June, according to people familiar with the plan. George Clooney and Jeffrey Katzenberg are being lined up as hosts, the sources said.

Why it matters: It's set to be the Hollywood sequel — currently with just two presidents — of the "three presidents" show in New York City that featured Biden, Obama and former President Clinton last month.

That event brought in $26 million for Biden's re-election effort, setting a fundraising record for Democrats in a single evening, according to Biden aides.

Given Katzenberg's role as a co-chair of Biden's campaign — and his deep connections in the movie industry — Democrats are optimistic that the Biden-Obama appearance, plus a smattering of stars, will lead another historic fundraising haul.

Other big names, including Julia Roberts, also might attend, according to people familiar with the matter.

Additional joint presidential events with Biden and Clinton are in the works, the sources said.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

The intrigue: After Biden's "three president" event, former President Trump's campaign held its own big-dollar fundraiser, hosted by hedge fund billionaire John Paulson.

Trump's camp claimed it raised $50 million, but that also included donations to Trump's super PAC, which can accept unlimited donations.

Zoom out: The Biden-Harris campaign has used a range of resources, including the White House, to amass a mammoth money advantage over Trump, who for weeks is tethered to a New York courtroom as a criminal defendant and is racking up huge legal bills.

At the end of March, Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee had some $192 million in cash-on-hand in their election accounts.

Trump's team finished the first quarter of 2024 with $93 million cash-on-hand after raising $65 million in March.

Biden's campaign is built on the theory that most voters eventually will support Biden once they process the possible return of Trump — and the drama of the criminal trials he faces.

The campaign plans to spend up to $2 billion touting Biden's accomplishments and warning about a Trump return.

Zoom in: Biden's campaign spent about $25 million last fall, largely on ads that tried to improve perceptions on his handling of the economy.

Those ads didn't appear to give Biden a bump in the polls, but this spring his post-State of the Union push — and a $30 million ad blitz — may be moving the numbers in Biden's direction.

What they're saying: "We're in pretty good shape in the polls," Biden said at a campaign event in Tampa on Tuesday.

"In the last 23 national polls, I've been ahead in 10 of them, Trump has been ahead in eight, and we've been tied in five," Biden said, citing a recent Marist survey that had him leading Trump by 3 points. "More importantly, the momentum is clearly in our ... favor."

Flashback: In August 2020, a virtual fundraiser hosted by Clooney and Katzenberg raised $7 million for Biden.

At the White House in 2022, Biden honored Clooney with Kennedy Center Honors award. "One thing I respect about George is his deep empathy," Biden said.

Go deeper: Biden is also relying on Obama to help him raise money with small-dollar donors, appearing in a series of folksy digital ads that hit social media last week.