“Smokin’ Joe Biden”: Campaign builds on SOTU buzz

The White House and Biden campaign call this State of the Union Month, and Thursday's speech is being amplified by a $30 million ad buy (including spots during March Madness) and presidential travel to swing states — Pennsylvania Friday, Georgia Saturday. Why it matters: The campaign wants viewers to keep seeing President Biden as a feisty fighter — "Smokin' Joe Biden," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called him Friday — while trying to dent former President Trump's image of strength after repeated triumphs in GOP primaries.

State of play: The first ad, "For You," out Saturday morning, juxtaposes a relaxed, smiling Biden with awkward footage of Trump.

"Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump," Biden says. "I believe the job of the president is to fight for you."

By the end of this month, the campaign expects to surge from 100 staff members in the seven battlegrounds to 350+, with 100+ field offices, per the AP.

Zoom in: The six-week ad flight will run in the seven swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina, per the election analysis newsletter Cook Political Report.

The ad will run on broadcast and cable — including ESPN, TNT, FX, Adult Swim and Comedy Central — as well as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, with a focus on young voters and voters of color.

The other side: The Trump campaign's Steven Cheung said in reply to Biden's ad: "Instead of gaslighting the American people, he should apologize for all the misery and destruction he has brought."

By the numbers: 32 million people watched the State of the Union address live across 14 TV networks — 18% higher than last year's 27 million, Nielsen says.

56% watched on broadcast networks ... 44% watched on cable networks.

Fox News won in total viewers, coming in ahead of ABC.

Only 5% of viewers were ages 18-34 ... 19% were 35-54 ... 74% were 55+.

