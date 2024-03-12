A screenshot of Trump's former Mar-a-Lago valet Brian Butler during his interview on CNN/"The Source with Kaitlan Collins"

A former Mar-a-Lago employee told CNN Monday he had "no clue" that boxes he helped move at former President Trump's estate potentially contained classified documents. Why it matters: Brian Butler, who said he worked for Trump for 20 years, is a key witness in the classified documents case and prosecutors refer to him in court documents as "employee 5," CNN notes.

The big picture: Trump faces 40 charges in the Florida case — one of four criminal indictments the likely Republican presidential nominee faces.

What they're saying: "I think the American people have the right to know the facts, that this is not a witch hunt," Butler said during the interview.