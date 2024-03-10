Rep. Nancy Mace says voters have moved on from Jan. 6

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) defended her decision to support former President Trump's 2024 campaign despite the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Why it matters: It's a reversal for Mace, who criticized Trump in the wake of the riot, calling for him to be held accountable for Jan. 6 and to never hold office again.

State of play: "I listened to my voters in South Carolina and they've moved beyond January 6th," Mace said when asked how she squared her current support for the former president with her previous stance.

Voters have moved on from the Capitol riot and are more concerned with the effects of the Biden administration's policies, she argued.

Asked about her previous claim that Trump should be held accountable for Jan. 6, Mace replied that, "voters held him accountable through our Republican primaries this year. He's won overwhelmingly."

The big picture: Trump is facing 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions — including two cases related to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Asked if she would support Trump even if he is convicted of a felony, Mace told "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos that the "court cases and lawsuits, that has nothing to do with you or me. It doesn't affect the American people."

Yet polls indicate that nearly three years on from the events of Jan. 6, fears of election-related violence loom large for voters.

