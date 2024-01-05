Nearly 1,300 arrests made since Jan. 6 attack

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump flee after attempting to break in the Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The Department of Justice said Friday that nearly 1,300 individuals have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Why it matters: Around 200 of those arrests came in the last six months, signaling that the DOJ’s prosecutorial efforts are still going strong three years after the deadly assault.

Driving the news: In an update sent out marking three years since the attack, the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. said more than 1,265 defendants from nearly all 50 states had been charged in connection with Jan. 6.

Nearly 452 have been charged with assaulting a police officer and 123 with using a deadly weapon to do so. Another 11 were charged with assaulting members of the media or destroying their equipment.

Roughly 71 defendants have been charged with destruction of government property and 56 with theft of government property.

Over 332 have been charged with “corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so,” the update said.

By the numbers: The vast majority of defendants whose cases have been resolved have pleaded guilty, “many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing,” the update said.

Out of the 718 guilty pleas, 213 involved felonies, including 89 for assaulting a police officer, 41 for obstruction and four for seditious conspiracy.

Another 171 were found guilty in contested trials, 76 of whom were charged with assaulting an officer.

Roughly 467 defendants have been sentenced to prison terms, some as high as 12 and a half years.

