Pro-Trump supporters clash with law enforcement as they breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Florida Proud Boys member was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for "assaulting a group of police officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon," the Department of Justice announced. The big picture: Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, had become a fugitive after he was convicted on felony assault charges, per a DOJ statement.

Zoom in: In August 2023, just days before Worrell was set to receive his sentencing after being found guilty in May 2023, he "cut off his GPS ankle monitor in a Walmart parking lot," according to the Justice Department statement.

The DOJ said that his fleeing prompted a manhunt that ended after six weeks when he was arrested at his home in Naples.

"In addition to an unresponsive Worrell, the FBI also found night-vision goggles, a wallet with approximately $4,000 in cash, and a bag with new camping gear inside," per the DOJ statement.

"Worrell later admitted that he had faked an opioid overdose upon arrest as a 'delay tactic.'"

Zoom out: Worrell is the latest Proud Boys member sentenced to prison time after being found guilty on charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has gotten the longest sentence to date in the Jan. 6 cases after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the insurrection.

What's next: U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ordered that after his 120-month prison term, Worrell must undergo 36 months of supervised release, and he must pay $2,000 in restitution and $610 in special assessment.

By the numbers: Nearly three years on from the insurrection, more than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6.

Flashback: Judge asks DOJ to probe D.C. jail's treatment of Capitol riot detainee