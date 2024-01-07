Poll: Many Americans expect election-related violence over future losses

The U.S. Capitol is reflected in the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly a majority of U.S. adults believe there will be violence regarding future presidential election losses, new polling reveals.

Why it matters: Three years out from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and only months away from the 2024 presidential election, over two-thirds of Americans feel that democracy is under threat.

By the numbers: 51% of respondents expect the losing side to accept their losses peacefully, according to a CBS/YouGov poll released Saturday.

However, 49% expect violence over those losses.

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents believe U.S. democracy is under threat, while 30% feel that democracy is secure.

This comes as 39% of respondents do not consider President Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election, per the poll.

Yet, multiple probes and recounts of 2020 election votes have disproven claims of widespread election fraud.

Between the lines: 78% of respondents disapprove of the "actions taken by the people who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6.

That figure included 70% of Republicans, 82% of independents and 84% of Democrats.

The percentage of Republicans who strongly disapprove of those actions on Jan. 6 (32%) has dwindled nearly 20 points since January 2021, when that figure stood at 51%, according to the poll.

Over a third of respondents described the actions of "the people who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6 as "defending freedom."

59% of Republicans felt this way as opposed to 28% of independents and 18% of Democrats.

Zoom out: Three years since the Jan. 6 riot, over 1,265 people have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6, according to the U.S. attorney's office for D.C.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 2,157 U.S. adult residents between Jan. 3-5, 2024, and has a margin of error of ±2.8 points.

Go deeper: How Republicans have changed their tune on Jan. 6