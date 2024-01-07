FBI captures three Jan. 6 defendants on third anniversary of Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Three people in Florida who had been charged for crimes related to Jan. 6 and described by authorities as "fugitives" were arrested on Saturday.

The big picture: Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were captured in Florida and taken into custody, per a statement from the FBI.

Zoom in: The three were wanted for: "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; aiding and abetting; restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," per the FBI.

Jonathan Pollock, who had evaded law enforcement since the summer of 2021, was additionally wanted for "theft of government property," per the FBI.

Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson had been at large since the summer of 2023, when neither of them appeared at their scheduled trials, per NBC.

The three defendants are set to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, according to the FBI.

Zoom out: The three arrests occurred on the third anniversary of Jan 6.

In the past few years, over 1,265 people have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6, according to the U.S. attorney's office for D.C.

Nearly 452 have been charged with assaulting a police officer and 123 with using a deadly weapon to do so. Another 11 were charged with assaulting members of the media or destroying their equipment.

Go deeper: Nearly 1,300 arrests made since Jan. 6 attack