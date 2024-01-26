Skip to main content
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Nancy Mace faces GOP primary challenge from ex-chief of staff

Rep. Nancy Mace. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

The former chief of staff to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Friday filed to run as a Republican primary challenger against his onetime boss.

Why it matters: It sets up what could be a high-profile primary after Mace angered and perplexed some in her party by voting to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last October.

Driving the news: Daniel Hanlon filed to challenge Mace in the state's June congressional primary on Friday, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

  • Hanlon worked as a senior staffer for Mace from when she first entered Congress in 2021 until last December, including as chief of staff for nearly two years, according to LegiStorm.
  • He previously worked for former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, another South Carolinian, as well as former Arizona Rep. Rick Renzi.
  • Mace declined to comment on Hanlon's entry into the race. Hanlon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The backdrop: Mace has built a high-profile reputation in Congress as someone who has bucked her party in unpredictable ways, taking both moderate and conservative positions.

