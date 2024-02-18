Tlaib calls to vote against Biden in Michigan primary

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Saturday urged Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in the state's Feb. 27 primary rather than for President Biden. Why it matters: It marks an escalation in the rupture between Biden and his party's most left-wing members over his administration's support of Israel.

Driving the news: In a video posted to social media by Listen to Michigan, a campaign to get Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted," Tlaib said "it is important, as you all know, to not only march ... [but] to create a voting bloc."

"We don't want a country that supports war and bombs and destruction," the Palestinian-American congresswoman said. "This is the way you can raise our voices. Don't make us even more invisible."

The group, led by Tlaib's sister, has also touted support from progressive former Michigan Rep. Andy Levin.

The backdrop: Biden has faced increasing criticism from progressive lawmakers and activists for his stance on Israel.

Muslim Americans in key swing states have organized an "abandon Biden" campaign, and in Michigan in particular Biden campaign officials have struggled even to parley with hostile activists.

The president has extended olive branches to the pro-Palestinian ranks of his party, including with an executive order cracking down on Israeli settler violence and a directive setting conditions on military aid to Israel.

Reality check: A similar effort to get voters to write in "ceasefire" in New Hampshire's Democratic primary last month fell largely flat.