Biden wins Nevada Democratic primary, AP projects
President Biden won Nevada's Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects, his second victory in less than a week as he marches towards his party's nomination.
Why it matters: Nevada is expected to be a key state in November's general election and Biden has already used a swing through the state to draw a sharp contrast with the GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.
- "Trump and his MAGA friends are dividing us, not uniting us. Dragging us back to the past, not leading us in the future," Biden said at a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday in North Las Vegas.
- Biden won Nevada by fewer than three percentage points in 2020.
The big picture: Biden was expected to cruise to victory in Nevada, where he faced minimal opposition from Marianne Williamson.
- Biden notched his first official win of the Democratic primary in South Carolina on Saturday, winning a decisive victory.
What to watch: On the Republican side, Trump is expected to sweep the state's delegates as his top GOP rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, is competing in a different contest.
- Haley participated in the state-sanctioned primary on Tuesday, which is not awarding any delegates.
