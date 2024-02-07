Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden wins Nevada Democratic primary, AP projects

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 4. Photo: Ian Maule/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden won Nevada's Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects, his second victory in less than a week as he marches towards his party's nomination.

Why it matters: Nevada is expected to be a key state in November's general election and Biden has already used a swing through the state to draw a sharp contrast with the GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.

  • "Trump and his MAGA friends are dividing us, not uniting us. Dragging us back to the past, not leading us in the future," Biden said at a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday in North Las Vegas.
  • Biden won Nevada by fewer than three percentage points in 2020.

The big picture: Biden was expected to cruise to victory in Nevada, where he faced minimal opposition from Marianne Williamson.

What to watch: On the Republican side, Trump is expected to sweep the state's delegates as his top GOP rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, is competing in a different contest.

  • Haley participated in the state-sanctioned primary on Tuesday, which is not awarding any delegates.

