Biden wins Nevada Democratic primary, AP projects

President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 4. Photo: Ian Maule/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden won Nevada's Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects, his second victory in less than a week as he marches towards his party's nomination.

Why it matters: Nevada is expected to be a key state in November's general election and Biden has already used a swing through the state to draw a sharp contrast with the GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.

"Trump and his MAGA friends are dividing us, not uniting us. Dragging us back to the past, not leading us in the future," Biden said at a get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday in North Las Vegas.

Biden won Nevada by fewer than three percentage points in 2020.

The big picture: Biden was expected to cruise to victory in Nevada, where he faced minimal opposition from Marianne Williamson.

Biden notched his first official win of the Democratic primary in South Carolina on Saturday, winning a decisive victory.

What to watch: On the Republican side, Trump is expected to sweep the state's delegates as his top GOP rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, is competing in a different contest.

Haley participated in the state-sanctioned primary on Tuesday, which is not awarding any delegates.

