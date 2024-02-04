Biden addresses the South Carolina Democratic Party's First in the Nation Celebration on Jan. 27. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden's landslide victory in South Carolina yesterday gave him exactly the visual he wanted — and needed — as the starting gun fires for a marathon general election campaign.

Why it matters: Biden did not face serious competition from Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Marianne Williamson. But with more than 95% of the vote in all 46 of South Carolina's counties, an incumbent president couldn't have asked for a stronger show of force.

It's a vindication of Biden's decision to award South Carolina the first slot on Democrats' primary calendar, after the state's Black voters helped resurrect his campaign in 2020.

And while his approval rating remains dangerously low, Biden will welcome the contrast of a united Democratic Party with a GOP still clashing over the near-inevitable nomination of former President Trump.

What they're saying: "The people of South Carolina have spoken again, and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser again," Biden said in a statement.

Biden's primary challenger Dean Phillips acknowledges his defeat. Screenshot via X

Between the lines: Watch for the Biden campaign and its allies to attempt to use the results to discredit negative polls, a tactic they relied on after big Democratic victories in 2022 and 2023.

"The best way to predict how people will vote is to look at how they voted. Last night Biden beat polls by 20% in SC, and got 96% of the vote," Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina tweeted.

"For a year pundits have said that Democratic voters don't want Biden to run again. But today, in the first official chance for those voters to speak — Biden got [96%] of the vote from a diverse cross section of Dems!" tweeted former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Biden's top surrogate in South Carolina, said on CNN that the president's dominance in heavily Black areas "demonstrates to me what I have been saying all the time: that Joe Biden has not lost any support among African Americans."

Yes, but: Just 24% of Democratic voters turned out compared to South Carolina's competitive 2020 primary, and real challenges lie ahead in a general election in which Biden will face a far stiffer challenge.