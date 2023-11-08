Rashida Tlaib censured by House over Israel comments

The House on Tuesday voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her criticisms of Israel and her defense of a controversial pro-Palestinian chant.

Why it matters: Nearly two dozen House Democrats voted for the resolution. Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has infuriated lawmakers in both parties with her strident criticism of Israel.

Driving the news: The House voted 234-188, with four voting "present," to pass a resolution introduced by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) censuring Tlaib for "promoting false narratives" about the Oct. 7 attack and "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

22 Democrats voted for the resolution.

Four Republicans voted against it.

The details: The resolution takes aim at Tlaib for accusing Israel of an "apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance" in her response to the Oct. 7 attack.

It also seizes on Tlaib blaming a Gaza hospital bombing last month on Israel that the Pentagon said was caused by a faulty rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Tlaib's recent defense of the chant "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which pro-Palestinian advocates say is a call for equality but which Israel supporters believe is a call for violence against Israelis, is also mentioned in the measure.

The other side: "Rather than acknowledge the voice and perspective of the only Palestinian American in Congress, my colleagues have resorted to distorting my positions in resolutions filled with obvious lies," Tlaib said in a statement.

Tlaib said she has "repeatedly denounced the horrific targeting and killing of civilians by Hamas and the Israeli government" and "mourned the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost."

The backdrop: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tried to censure Tlaib last week with a resolution accusing her of leading an "insurrection" for speaking at a Capitol Hill protest last month calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That resolution failed after more than two dozen Republicans voted against it – many citing the "insurrection" language as the reason for their opposition.

What we're hearing: Several Republicans voted against both measures due to concerns about punishing colleagues for controversial statements or a beleaguered view of persistent, hyper-partisan censure fights.