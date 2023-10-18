Biden says “other team,” not Israel, likely responsible for Gaza hospital explosion

President Biden, in remarks just after landing in Israel, said "it appears" Israel was not responsible for the blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

What he's saying: "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there's a lot of people out there, not sure," Biden said.

Why it matters: The explosion at the hospital set off a furious response — including large protests in Jordan, Lebanon and elsewhere in the hours before Biden's arrival in the region.

Palestinian officials said the Israeli military was behind the explosion, an attribution that was picked up by media across the region and around the world, including Axios. Jordan's King Abdullah issued a statement condemning Israel and canceled the summit Biden was to attend in Jordan later on Wednesday.

But Netanyahu's government and the Israel Defense Forces pushed hard against the Hamas accusations, and claimed to have evidence that a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad led to the explosion.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman claimed Israel has recordings of intercepted communications between Islamic Jihad militants that proves the organization was responsible.

Biden did not elaborate as to why he believed Israel was not responsible.

