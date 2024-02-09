Three wobbly leaders compete for Washington's worst week

Share on email (opens in new window)

McConnell, Biden and Johnson. Photos: Samuel Corum; Andrew Thomas/NurPhoto; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is an "elderly man with a poor memory." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doesn't have a firm grip on his conference. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) can't stop making rookie mistakes.

Why it matters: Washington's top leaders are stumbling and fumbling in public, giving their detractors fresh material — and free shots — to question their competence.

Driving the news: A week defined by GOP dysfunction took a sharp turn Thursday after special counsel Robert Hur released a scathing report alleging that Biden "willfully retained" classified materials after his vice presidency.

Hur concluded no criminal charges were warranted, but he characterized Biden's memory as "significantly limited" and dedicated swaths of the 388-page report to Biden's inability to recall simple facts — including the years he was vice president and when his son died.

The special counsel suggested it would be difficult for a jury to convict an 81-year-old former president of a "serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."

Between the lines: The timing could not have been worse after a week in which Biden twice confused European leaders with their dead predecessors.

On Sunday, recounting a 2021 G7 story about whether America was truly "back" after the Trump years, Biden confused the current president of France, Emmanuel Macron, with a deceased one — François Mitterrand. He left office in 1995 and died the following year.

The same story tripped Biden up at a fundraiser Wednesday evening in New York. This time, Biden placed Germany's Helmut Kohl at the center of the tale. The only problem: former Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the relevant 2021 meeting. Kohl died in 2017.

At the White House on Tuesday, Biden appeared to briefly forget the name of Hamas, referring to the Palestinian militant group as the "opposition." When a helpful reporter asked "Hamas?" Biden responded. "Yes, I'm sorry. Hamas."

In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson made a series of unforced tactical and strategic errors.

He brought an impeachment vote of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the floor without knowing the outcome. Embarrassingly, it failed.

"We not only block the Democrat agenda, we block the Republican agenda," Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) told Axios.

Johnson's gambit to send the Senate a $17.6 billion package for Israel also backfired, when it failed to win the required two-thirds support on the floor.

Then, Johnson signaled he was going to pick sides in Montana's contentious GOP Senate primary and support hard-right Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) over Tim Sheehy, the preferred candidate of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

After Punchbowl News reported on his plans, the blowback was fierce.

After speaking with NRSC chair Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Johnson reversed course on the endorsement — but then announced he would donate to Rosendale's campaign.

In the Senate, the 81-year-old McConnell watched a key legislative goal — linking money for Ukraine and to policy border policy changes — take unrelenting fire from his own colleagues.

Neither of his deputies — Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) or John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) — came to his defense.

On Thursday, the Senate moved forward on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, but it faces an uncertain prospect in the House.

What they're saying: Biden's lawyers aggressively pushed back on Hur's characterizations of the president's memory, saying such "gratuitous" comments "have no place" in a DOJ report — especially one that does not recommend charges.

Johnson appeared to be sanguine about his setbacks, telling reporters, "Everybody take a deep breath. It's a long game."

McConnell has vowed to press forward but also claimed that his critics didn't have the numbers to take him down. "They had their shot," he told Politico.

