Turmoil surrounds Mike Johnson over alleged Senate endorsement

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) faced a rapid backlash Thursday over reports he was planning to get involved in the Montana GOP Senate primary.

Why it matters: Backing Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) would have put Johnson at odds with top Senate Republicans, who are counting on a strong candidate to oust Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in November.

"I don't know how you explain that one," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Punchbowl News of the rumored endorsement, first scooped by Punchbowl.

"I can confirm that upon reflection, the Speaker withdrew his endorsement largely based on the reality that Rosendale is the weaker candidate by far against Tester," Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) told Politico.

The other side: Johnson's team said the Louisiana Republican doesn't have plans to involve himself in the race.

"The Speaker has committed to sending a contribution to Congressman Rosendale, as he has for other House colleagues and friends, but he has not made any endorsements in Senate races," Team Johnson spokesman Greg Steele said in a statement.

A source close to Johnson said there was never a formal commitment for an endorsement, but the Louisiana Republican is "sympathetic and wanted to be supportive."

The bottom line: Senate GOP leadership have strong reservations about Rosendale — a conservative firebrand who helped lead the charge in the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).