Leadership-backed Tim Sheehy enters GOP Senate race in Montana
Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy announced Tuesday that he's running for Senate as a Republican in Montana.
Why it matters: Montana's Senate race is shaping up to be among the most competitive in the nation and could help decide control of the Senate.
Driving the news: “From inflation to our border to our deficit, America is ready for change. And I think it’s time for a new generation of leaders to step up,” Sheehy told Fox News Digital.
- “Leaders who understand servant leadership, which is putting the mission before yourself, and leaders who understand how to get results."
The big picture: Senate Republicans, led by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.), have been actively recruiting Sheehy to run against Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in 2024, Axios' Josh Kraushaar previously reported.
- Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who challenged Tester in 2018, also appears to be eyeing a bid in Montana, but has not yet made one official.
- The Montana Senate race is currently listed as "lean Democratic" by the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.
Daines said in a statement Tuesday that he “could not be happier that [Sheehy] has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”
- Sheehy, a Purple Heart recipient, completed over 200 missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and the United States Pacific Command.
- He is the CEO of Bridger Aerospace, a Montana-based provider of aerial firefighting and wildfire surveillance services.
Go deeper... Senate GOP's 2024 landmines