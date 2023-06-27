Leadership-backed Tim Sheehy enters GOP Senate race in Montana

The Yellowstone River flows through Paradise Valley in Montana during the Arctic blast in December of 2022. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy announced Tuesday that he's running for Senate as a Republican in Montana.

Why it matters: Montana's Senate race is shaping up to be among the most competitive in the nation and could help decide control of the Senate.

Driving the news: “From inflation to our border to our deficit, America is ready for change. And I think it’s time for a new generation of leaders to step up,” Sheehy told Fox News Digital.

“Leaders who understand servant leadership, which is putting the mission before yourself, and leaders who understand how to get results."

The big picture: Senate Republicans, led by National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.), have been actively recruiting Sheehy to run against Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in 2024, Axios' Josh Kraushaar previously reported.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who challenged Tester in 2018, also appears to be eyeing a bid in Montana, but has not yet made one official.

The Montana Senate race is currently listed as "lean Democratic" by the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

Daines said in a statement Tuesday that he “could not be happier that [Sheehy] has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

Sheehy, a Purple Heart recipient, completed over 200 missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and the United States Pacific Command.

He is the CEO of Bridger Aerospace, a Montana-based provider of aerial firefighting and wildfire surveillance services.

