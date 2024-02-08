Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

What we're watching: The teachers of "Abbott Elementary" are back, polyamorous dating gets a reality show and new documentaries for true crime fans.

"Abbott Elementary" season three — Available now on Hulu

What's happening: Fans will find out where Janine and Gregory's "will they, won't they" relationship stands and if Ava has truly learned to be a better principal.

Driving the news: The series was recently nominated for 2 Golden Globes and 8 Emmys. Their lone win was Quinta Brunson's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

What they're saying: "There are so many great characters we're introducing into the show and a lot of surprises," Chris Perfetti (who plays Jacob) told Axios. "I learn about this show in real time with (the viewers) and I'm excited to see where it goes."

"Halo" season two — Available now on Paramount+

State of play: In this show based on the Xbox staple, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) goes on a journey to find the Halo, the hope for mankind's salvation against an alien threat known as the Covenant.

"Couple to Throuple" — Available now on Peacock

The intrigue: With the help of sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard, four couples are invited to a tropical resort to decide if they want to add a third person into their relationship.

"Tokyo Vice" season two — Available now on Max

Journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) realizes he and those close to him are in mortal danger if he continues reporting on Tokyo's criminal underworld.

"#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders" — Available now on Paramount+

This three-part docuseries follows a group of TikTok sleuths trying to solve the 2022 murders of four students at the University of Idaho.

"Lover, Stalker, Killer" — Available Friday on Netflix

This new true crime doc uses interviews and reenactments to chronicle the story of a love triangle that turned fatal.

"They Called Him Mostly Harmless" — Available now on Max

The everyday citizens who helped investigate the mysterious death of Vance Rodriguez, aka the "Mostly Harmless" Appalachian hiker, are interviewed in this new true crime doc.

"One Day" — Available now on Netflix

This limited romance series is adapted from David Nicholls' bestselling novel.

Flashback: The story was adopted into a movie in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway.

"Upgraded" — Available now on Prime Video