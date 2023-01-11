Golden Globes return to NBC

Ke Huy Quan in the press room with the award for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

The Golden Globe Awards returned to NBC Tuesday night after being shut out from broadcast last year.

Why it matters: The impact of the scandals plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over the past two years will be tested by whether viewers and audiences tune in and engage with the program.

Details. The awards, now in their 80th year, returned to the Beverly Hilton Tuesday night with a glitzy red carpet that gained lots of traction on social media.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the show will likely serve as a litmus test for the hottest films ahead of the Oscars in March.

Angela Bassett with the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

