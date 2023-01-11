Zelensky in speech to Golden Globes: "There will be no Third World War"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in a pre-recorded video message at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night that while the war against Russia's invading military "is not over" yet, "the tide is turning."

Driving the news: The First World War claimed millions of lives," said Zelensky, who was introduced by actor Sean Penn during the telecast. "The Second World War claimed 10s of millions of them. There will be no Third World War. It is not a trilogy: Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land."

What else he's saying: Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, told the Hollywood gathering that it's "already clear who will win" the war as he thanked supporters during his speech.