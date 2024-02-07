The new urgency behind Trump's political flexing

Former President Trump is flexing his political power this week, a sign of his campaign's new urgency as it’s increasingly likely he could be tried on felony charges before the November election.

Why it matters: It's not just Trump's command to congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan border bill — which they quickly did. Trump rapidly has made a series of moves that emphasize his domination of the GOP.

He's also expressing a desire to not just damage President Biden, but to damage him now — as if the election were next week, rather than Nov. 5.

Zoom in: On Monday, Trump — who has avoided debating any of his foes for the Republican nomination — challenged Biden to debate "now," implying there was no time to waste.

After Biden passed on doing an interview with CBS as part of the network's Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, Trump volunteered. "I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM — would be "RATINGS GOLD!" he posted on Truth Social.

Trump also has indicated he favors a shake-up at the Republican National Committee, and that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel should be replaced.

Late Tuesday, the New York Times reported that McDaniel plans to step down — and that Trump favors replacing her with Michael Whatley of North Carolina's GOP, who supported Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020.

Zoom out: For more than three years, Trump has been driven by a thirst for revenge against Biden. But the urgency he's showing also comes as his legal challenges are ratcheting up.

A D.C. appeals court on Tuesday unanimously rejected his argument that he should have immunity from charges in the Jan. 6 case, in which federal prosecutors allege he tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

It was a blow to Trump's contention that a president can't be held criminally liable for things he did in office. Some legal observers said the emphatic ruling left no guarantee that the conservative-led Supreme Court will come to Trump's rescue, as he has implied.

As Axios has reported, Trump knows there is a real possibility that he could be the first convicted felon in U.S. history to lead a major party into a presidential election. The odds of that scenario playing out increased with Tuesday's ruling.

The implications could be huge: Several polls have indicated that if convicted, Trump could lose enough votes to tip the election to Biden.

Trump's five-point lead in a hypothetical rematch against Biden would become a two-point lead for Biden, per an NBC poll published Sunday.

Between the lines: Over the next several months, Trump could wind up spending a lot of his campaign time in court, if the Jan. 6 case and any of the three other felony cases against him move forward.

Trump's campaign is wary of the competing demands on Trump's time — and eager to get Republicans united behind him immediately.

Trump's team sees Nikki Haley's decision to stay in the GOP race as an annoyance because it's forced Trump to campaign in Nevada and South Carolina.

The campaign did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The other side: Biden's team is relishing a one-on-one showdown with Trump, whom the president privately has called a "sick f**k," according to Politico.