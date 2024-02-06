Skip to main content
Trump says he wants to debate Biden now "for the good of the country"

Combination of images of now-President Biden and now-former President Trump during their first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2020. Photos: Jim Watsonand Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Monday he wants to debate President Biden "now" ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to take part in any of the Republican presidential primary debates.

What he's saying: "I'd like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," Trump said during a radio interview on "The Dan Bongino Show."

The other side: "Immediately? Well, if I were him, I'd want to debate me, too. He's got nothing else to do," Biden told reporters when asked for a response to Trump's comments.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that a spokesperson for Trump's Republican 2024 rival Nikki Haley said the GOP primary frontrunner is "too chicken" to debate the former U.S. ambassador to the UN.

  • "Now it's time for Trump to man up and agree to debate Nikki Haley," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas added.
  • "Nikki is ready to put her conservative record and vision for a strong and proud America up against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas."

