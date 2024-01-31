Haley's Hail Mary strategy depends on open primaries

Nikki Haley is seeking a complex — and unlikely — path to the GOP presidential nomination by relying on independent and Democratic voters in 13 states with primaries that are open to non-Republicans.

Why it matters: It's a long shot, but Haley's Hail Mary strategy might help her chip away at GOP front-runner Donald Trump as he faces legal challenges that could complicate his campaign.

Haley's team is pinning its hopes on the primary formats in South Carolina, Michigan and 11 of the 16 Super Tuesday states whose March 5 primaries aren't limited to registered Republicans.

Zoom in: The former UN ambassador also is bashing Trump in a flurry of media appearances, daring him to debate her and embarking on a fundraising frenzy this week.

It's a tough sell: The GOP's base continues to rally around Trump, who won the season's first two contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley trails Trump by 15 delegates, 32-17. That might suggest that the race to the 1,215 delegates needed to seal the GOP nomination is close — but Trump has overwhelming support in the party's base.

Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said in a recent memo that Haley's team sees the upcoming open primaries as "significant fertile ground for Nikki."

Of the 874 delegates available on Super Tuesday, roughly two-thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries, Ankney notes.

Open primaries allow any voter to vote in either party's primary; semi-open primaries allow undeclared voters to choose either primary.

Zoom out: In South Carolina (Feb. 24) and Michigan (Feb. 27) — the primaries after next week's contest in Nevada, where Haley is not campaigning — any registered voter can participate.

In Texas, Virginia, and Vermont — Super Tuesday states that don't require prior party registration — voters can cast ballots in the Republican or Democratic primary, just not both.

But states including Maine, Massachusetts and North Carolina allow undeclared voters to cast ballots in either party's primary.

Between the lines: Haley's strategy is annoying Trump and some state GOP leaders, who bristle at the idea of Democrats influencing Republican contests.

"We need closed primaries," Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi posted on X, with a screenshot of an Axios story about Democrats' potential to give Haley a boost in Iowa's caucuses. (She finished third.)

The primary ballot in Texas — where Haley hopes to attract non-GOP voters — also includes a ballot proposition measuring support for closing the state's Republican primaries to non-Republicans.

What they're saying: "They have to show a pathway, not just for voters but for their donors," Republican strategist Alex Conant said of Haley's team.

Catch up quick: Haley gave four interviews before 10 a.m. Tuesday, appearing on "CBS This Morning," conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt's radio show, "Fox & Friends" and "The Breakfast Club" radio show with Charlemagne tha God.

Haley's campaign also engaged in a snipe-fest with Trump's team, responding to Trump advisers' criticism of her decision to stay in the race with a meme-memo asking: "Why are you so obsessed with us?"

Reality check: Open primaries are Haley's "only conceivable path. However, that path was tested in New Hampshire," where Trump beat Haley by 11 points, Justin Sayfie, a former spokesperson for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush told Axios.

Trump won 74% of all Republican voters who participated in the New Hampshire primary; 60% of independents chose Haley.

The bottom line: "Her challenge is that most people who vote in Republican primaries are Republican voters, even in open primaries," Conant said. "And most Republicans are choosing Trump."