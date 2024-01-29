Apple's impressive Vision Pro headset still faces uphill battle

A second look at Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro headset confirms it's more powerful and visually impressive as well as easier to use than anything else in the market — but still faces problems with its high cost, battery life and bulk.

Why it matters: Apple's biggest release in years, which will show up in stores this week, is a key test of the company's ability to enter new categories in the Tim Cook era.

Hands-on: A second opportunity to check out the Vision Pro on Friday reminded me of all the things I enjoyed the first time around last June: The impeccable eye-tracking creates a smoother user experience than any other headset I've tried. The pass-through mixed reality feels natural — at least for the person wearing the headset.

A meditation experience was relaxing, and the brief entertainment environments, such as being in a rehearsal space with Alicia Keys or playing in a field with dinosaurs, were vivid and enjoyable.

I also got to try out a few things I hadn't seen before, including visiting new virtual environments, like Maui's Haleakalā, and using both a virtual keyboard and Siri to enter text.

Yes, but: It's hard to know what, if anything, will be the Vision Pro's killer use case.

The sports clips showed the promise that VR could have in giving you the best seat in the house — or even, as Apple's trailer promises, a seat money can't buy, such as right behind first base at a baseball game or behind the net at a soccer match.

However, it's unlikely anyone will be broadcasting with that kind of option any time soon — and Apple's initial market of a few hundred thousand headsets is probably too small to attract much league or network interest.

Apple expects more than 1 million apps at launch, though many of those are just iPhone or iPad apps allowed to work on the headset.

Some key app makers, like Disney+, have customized their apps for the headset — while others, like Netflix, aren't even allowing their mobile apps to run on the Vision Pro.

The catch: The challenge of breaking headset-based virtual and augmented reality out of the gaming niche and into a mainstream hit has already bedeviled Meta and others.

Apple's ambitions are grander, and it prefers to call the Vision Pro a "spatial computing" device.

But Apple faces the same problems with battery life, bulk and cost as its predecessors. It's hoping that, even if the Vision Pro can't answer the "Why do I need this?" question, the headset will win buyers with its wow factor.

The big picture: The Vision Pro debut comes as most of the industry is putting its energy into artificial intelligence.

And unlike mixed reality, which relies on advances in miniaturization, optics and battery life that take some time, AI is advancing at a rapid clip.

Even Meta, which has poured more resources than anyone into VR, has been talking more about AI of late.

Between the lines: And yet, Apple's entry could also help Meta.

Meta hopes to be the Android to Apple in VR, as the Wall Street Journal noted on Sunday.

One of the many motivations for Meta's huge early investment in VR is to have more control over the next computing platform than it did over the smartphone.

Generally, when a company argues that the entry of a well-heeled rival will "validate the category," it's just trying to make itself feel better — but there is some truth here.

Playing Android to Apple in this new market would be a significant step up for Meta, which — like Amazon and Microsoft — has been on the outside looking in at the smartphone market. All three of these firms tried and failed to launch homegrown smartphones.

Also, when Google introduced Android, it was scrambling to catch up with Apple — whereas Meta is already ahead in the VR headset game. It's the current volume leader with its Quest family, and its headsets sell for a fraction of the price of the Vision Pro.

What's next: My second time with Vision Pro was an impressive guided tour, not a chance to live with the headset.