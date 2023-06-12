Tech rolls out two revolutions at once
Silicon Valley is hatching new futures faster than the rest of the world can digest them.
The big picture: The artificial-intelligence wave, driven by the astonishing new capacity of AI to mimic human conversation and generate images, is only just coming into view — But last week Apple sent up an impossible-to-ignore flare: Wait, there's more!
- With the unveiling of its futuristic headset, the company — which so far has largely sat out the generative-AI explosion — bent a giant new twist in the tech-industry storyline.
Tim Cook's Apple had waited years to show the world its next big bet after the iPhone, the Vision Pro.
- While plenty of observers fretted over the product's stratospheric $3500 price tag and limited battery life, most of the professional skeptics who got a chance to demo the headset — including Axios' Ina Fried — came away with a "wow!"
What's next: The Vision Pro won't hit the stores till "early next year." Based on the limited glimpses Apple has now provided, it's easy to see the headset move on an iPhone-like adoption arc — migrating over several years from a leading-edge novelty to the higher end of a mass market.
- First, Apple's true fans, gadget freaks and wealthy novelty hounds will make the Vision Pro a cult hit.
- Coders whose workspaces are now routinely crowded with multiple giant monitors could easily migrate to an environment with essentially infinite screen space.
- Picture-and-sound devotees who currently get their screen entertainment on 13-inch laptops and even smaller phones will embrace the device as a better means to consume media.
- Tech startups will invent new applications that Apple hasn't yet imagined and give a wider public new reasons to crave the headsets.
- Low-end knockoffs will emerge to take the tech into territory Apple shuns (like porn), and competitors will scramble to carve niches in the new landscape.
- Of note: The Vision Pro also satisfies a public hunger — surfaced in this year's Axios Harris 100 poll — for tech goods that have some tangibility
The other side: Of course we're also going to have lots of debates over the Vision Pro's human impact: Does it further isolate us? Will it deepen inequality? Does it give you a headache?
- But there's every reason to bet that Apple's new offering represents another major new platform for the tech industry to grow into.
- Apple has time, money and a track record of sweeping the public onto new product ground.
- The curve of technical improvement will bring the price down, lighten and miniaturize the hardware even further, and extend the battery life.
- The Vision Pro's innovations — like the magical "look at it and snap your fingers" interface — will inspire curiosity and new ideas.
Between the lines: Don't expect AI and Apple's headset to collide in some kind of head-on platform competition.
- Apple may not talk a lot about AI, but machine learning is at work behind many of its services and breakthroughs.
- AI and Apple's "spatial computing" project are likely to co-exist and amplify each other in ways we can't yet predict.
Be smart: Both AI and Apple's computer-on-your-face are well-positioned to make big waves for many years to come — unlike some other recent contenders for "the next platform."
- The cryptocurrency/Web3 wave promised revolution but fed on speculative frenzy, and it has now foundered in financial scandal and consumer distrust.
- Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse vision is closely related to Apple's headset dream — but the Meta version has so far failed to break out of the gaming world and inspire broader enthusiasm.
Zoom out: The post-pandemic tech industry has had to pull in its horns and lay off thousands of employees in its first major downturn since the early 2000s.
- But tech always takes its biggest leaps forward, Silicon Valley veterans will tell you, when the financial tide is out.