Silicon Valley is hatching new futures faster than the rest of the world can digest them.

The big picture: The artificial-intelligence wave, driven by the astonishing new capacity of AI to mimic human conversation and generate images, is only just coming into view — But last week Apple sent up an impossible-to-ignore flare: Wait, there's more!

With the unveiling of its futuristic headset, the company — which so far has largely sat out the generative-AI explosion — bent a giant new twist in the tech-industry storyline.

Tim Cook's Apple had waited years to show the world its next big bet after the iPhone, the Vision Pro.

While plenty of observers fretted over the product's stratospheric $3500 price tag and limited battery life, most of the professional skeptics who got a chance to demo the headset — including Axios' Ina Fried — came away with a "wow!"

What's next: The Vision Pro won't hit the stores till "early next year." Based on the limited glimpses Apple has now provided, it's easy to see the headset move on an iPhone-like adoption arc — migrating over several years from a leading-edge novelty to the higher end of a mass market.

First, Apple's true fans, gadget freaks and wealthy novelty hounds will make the Vision Pro a cult hit.

Coders whose workspaces are now routinely crowded with multiple giant monitors could easily migrate to an environment with essentially infinite screen space.

Picture-and-sound devotees who currently get their screen entertainment on 13-inch laptops and even smaller phones will embrace the device as a better means to consume media.

Tech startups will invent new applications that Apple hasn't yet imagined and give a wider public new reasons to crave the headsets.

Low-end knockoffs will emerge to take the tech into territory Apple shuns (like porn), and competitors will scramble to carve niches in the new landscape.

Of note: The Vision Pro also satisfies a public hunger — surfaced in this year's Axios Harris 100 poll — for tech goods that have some tangibility

The other side: Of course we're also going to have lots of debates over the Vision Pro's human impact: Does it further isolate us? Will it deepen inequality? Does it give you a headache?

But there's every reason to bet that Apple's new offering represents another major new platform for the tech industry to grow into.

Apple has time, money and a track record of sweeping the public onto new product ground.

The curve of technical improvement will bring the price down, lighten and miniaturize the hardware even further, and extend the battery life.

The Vision Pro's innovations — like the magical "look at it and snap your fingers" interface — will inspire curiosity and new ideas.

Between the lines: Don't expect AI and Apple's headset to collide in some kind of head-on platform competition.

Apple may not talk a lot about AI, but machine learning is at work behind many of its services and breakthroughs.

AI and Apple's "spatial computing" project are likely to co-exist and amplify each other in ways we can't yet predict.

Be smart: Both AI and Apple's computer-on-your-face are well-positioned to make big waves for many years to come — unlike some other recent contenders for "the next platform."

The cryptocurrency/Web3 wave promised revolution but fed on speculative frenzy, and it has now foundered in financial scandal and consumer distrust.

Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse vision is closely related to Apple's headset dream — but the Meta version has so far failed to break out of the gaming world and inspire broader enthusiasm.

Zoom out: The post-pandemic tech industry has had to pull in its horns and lay off thousands of employees in its first major downturn since the early 2000s.