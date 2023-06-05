Live: Expectations of Apple's headset set to meet reality

Apple is expected to debut a long-awaited mixed reality headset when it kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers' Conference later Monday.

Why it matters: Apple uses its June conference to get developers excited about what's coming, as well as to unveil software changes so that key apps can take advantage of the new features when the final version of the software ships in the fall.

With the mixed reality headset, Apple is likely to take an even more phased approach. The device isn't likely to ship immediately and, given its price and other limitations, it may act as more of a testbed for developers than a product for the masses.

The headset is said to cost around $3,000, resemble a pair of ski goggles, and support both full virtual reality as well as an augmented reality mode that superimposes digital objects on the real world.

Yes, but: Apple faces a series of headwinds, including the nascent state of the components needed for such devices and a tech world whose attention has largely shifted from the metaverse towards AI, thanks to the arrival of ChatGPT.

The big picture: Apple is also expected to debut new Mac hardware as well as preview fall software updates for its existing devices.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to debut several new Macs, including new a 15-inch MacBook Pro, and preview new software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and other devices.

Between the lines: The software updates announced at WWDC typically set the stage for hardware announcements in the fall, including the latest crop of iPhones.

The event starts at 10 a.m. PT. Check back for frequent updates.