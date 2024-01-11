Apple is telling its developers to refer to the new Vision Pro headset as a "spatial computing" device rather than a virtual reality or augmented reality product.

Why it matters: The company's marching orders to business partners, released Tuesday, mark Apple's latest effort to use its reality distortion field to change the world — at least the world of marketing terms.

The big picture: Apple's announcement suggests it's eager to have us think of its $3500 headset, slated for a Feb. 2 release, not as a gaming product or a competitor to Meta's Quest VR line but as the start of a revolutionary reordering of the digital landscape a la the iPhone.

The company released an advertising trailer promoting the Vision Pro with echoes of the first commercial that promoted the iPhone.

Flashback: Apple — tech's richest and still largest (by market cap) giant, slightly ahead of Microsoft — has a track record of entering and redefining nascent market segments, from the original iPod and iPhone to tablets and watches.

The company's playbook has always been to say, "Our product is starting a whole new category!" — and then ignore the presence of competitors who were there first but failed to win over a mass market.

Between the lines: Apple aims to provide an entirely novel user experience with the Vision Pro, involving multiple floating screens and windows, gestural commands, mixed-reality pass-through video and other innovations.

"Spatial computing" — not a new term, but one previously confined to academic treatises and VR enthusiasts — is a reasonably accurate label for that vision, and Apple has been pushing the term since it unveiled the Vision Pro last year.

Yes, but: The name may be a hard sell, and hasn't yet entered everyday parlance.

"Spatial" sounds more like a geometry problem than a must-buy gadget.

"Computing" is no longer the first word that comes to mind when we think of the many roles digital technology plays in our lives.

"Spatial computing" feels like something you might get a PhD in, not a hot new tech-product niche.

Be smart: Apple is betting on the unique gravitational pull of its brand and its marketing prowess to muscle a new market into being and set the Vision Pro apart from the niche-y and battered VR sector.

That might work. But there's also another tide Apple is pushing against.

Its pitch for spatial computing arrives at the peak of AI mania — a moment when everyday users, the tech media and Silicon Valley investors are all mesmerized by the potential of ChatGPT and its generative AI competitors.

The Vision Pro may well prove a model platform for new AI-based applications. Talking out loud with a chatbot could be the most convenient method for users to control and command the new device.

But Apple has been slow out of the AI gate — and right now, the chatbot explosion has sucked so much oxygen out of the tech room that even mighty Apple might be left gasping.

The bottom line: "Spatial computing" feels like an unusually flat-footed marketing move from a company that usually nails its names as perfectly as it nails its designs.