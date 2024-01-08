Share on email (opens in new window)

Apple's Vision Pro will be available for pre-order next Friday and hit U.S. stores February 2, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: The mixed reality headset is Apple's first new product category since the Apple Watch's debut in 2015.

Apple's announcement also comes at the start of the Consumer Electronics Show.

The annual gadget showcase from global tech makers in Las Vegas is one that Apple has regularly shied away from in an official capacity. Yet the company still manages to loom over CES year after year with its anticipated products.

Zoom out: The Vision Pro enables both augmented reality and virtual reality — a category littered with devices that never delivered on their promise, Axios' Ina Fried has written.

That's why Apple's been careful to bill the device as the company's first "spatial computer."

