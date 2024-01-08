What's happening at CES 2024

AI is set to take center stage this year as tech companies flock to Vegas for CES, the giant consumer electronics show.

Be smart: Anyone can say their product uses AI. The key is whether they use the latest tech craze in ways that are meaningful.

Here's what's happened so far:

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Walmart announced it is digging deeper into generative AI to create a "single, unified retail experience" across stores and online, including generative AI-powered search and a membership-based AI-powered product replenishment service.

The Screen Actor's Guild announced a deal with Replica Studios, at an event at conference. The agreement is aimed at helping voice actors protect their work from being used without consent and compensation.

Samsung's display unit showed off some foldable phone prototypes that bend further than models currently on the market.

Monday, Jan. 8

LG showed off an eye-catching transparent TV that can act as a virtual fish tank when it's not serving up reruns of "The Office."

In what is likely to be the start of both a trend and a competitive battle to bring chatbots into the car, Volkswagen said it is working with OpenAI and Cerence to do just that.

And, while it isn't even in Las Vegas, Apple continued its tradition of trying to play spoiler, announcing a Feb. 2 on-sale date for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Accessory maker Belkin introduced a smart iPhone tripod that can tilt and pan automatically to keep a subject in view, using a MagSafe connector to hold the required iPhone 12 or later. The $179 Auto-Tracking Stand Pro uses Apple's DockKit on the software side allowing it to work out of the box with FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams.

Acer unveiled new Aspire and Swift laptops that feature Intel's latest Core processors, the first of its Core chips to include a neural processing engine for AI tasks.

Withings debuted a $250 health gadget that combines a thermometer, ECG heart monitor, blood oxygenation scanner and stethoscope.

Last week