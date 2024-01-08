Updated Jan 10, 2024 - Technology
What's happening at CES 2024
AI is set to take center stage this year as tech companies flock to Vegas for CES, the giant consumer electronics show.
Be smart: Anyone can say their product uses AI. The key is whether they use the latest tech craze in ways that are meaningful.
Here's what's happened so far:
Tuesday, Jan. 8
- Walmart announced it is digging deeper into generative AI to create a "single, unified retail experience" across stores and online, including generative AI-powered search and a membership-based AI-powered product replenishment service.
- The Screen Actor's Guild announced a deal with Replica Studios, at an event at conference. The agreement is aimed at helping voice actors protect their work from being used without consent and compensation.
- Samsung's display unit showed off some foldable phone prototypes that bend further than models currently on the market.
Monday, Jan. 8
- LG showed off an eye-catching transparent TV that can act as a virtual fish tank when it's not serving up reruns of "The Office."
- In what is likely to be the start of both a trend and a competitive battle to bring chatbots into the car, Volkswagen said it is working with OpenAI and Cerence to do just that.
- And, while it isn't even in Las Vegas, Apple continued its tradition of trying to play spoiler, announcing a Feb. 2 on-sale date for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset.
Sunday, Jan. 7
- Accessory maker Belkin introduced a smart iPhone tripod that can tilt and pan automatically to keep a subject in view, using a MagSafe connector to hold the required iPhone 12 or later. The $179 Auto-Tracking Stand Pro uses Apple's DockKit on the software side allowing it to work out of the box with FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams.
- Acer unveiled new Aspire and Swift laptops that feature Intel's latest Core processors, the first of its Core chips to include a neural processing engine for AI tasks.
- Withings debuted a $250 health gadget that combines a thermometer, ECG heart monitor, blood oxygenation scanner and stethoscope.
Last week
- Microsoft said it is adding a dedicated Copilot key that will appear on computers starting with models that debut at CES. It's the first change in 30 years to the Windows keyboard.
- Dell announced it's latest XPS lineup, including the XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops, all of which feature the new Copilot key.