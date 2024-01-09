The Screen Actors Guild announced a deal with Replica Studios setting terms for voice actors that require guaranteed minimum payment and consent when actors' voices are digitally replicated for voice-overs.

Why it matters: The agreement with Replica, a platform calling itself an "Ethical AI" option for voice actors, offers one path forward for companies to harness generative AI while also supporting creators, and could serve as a model for other studios to use.

Between the lines: Video game actors have been among the most vocal groups raising concerns over AI-assisted voice-overs.

Last year the National Association of Voice Actors published an AI-related rider that actors can ask game makers to agree to. The actors want "consent, compensation, and control," NAVA's president, Tim Friedlander, told Axios in July.

A Ukrainian company called Respeecher has also been promoting a more ethical way forward in AI voice-overs.

The big picture: Hollywood actors saw groundbreaking AI provisions in the contract reached with studios in November, but the battle is far from over.

Right now it's still easier to duplicate the sound of an actor's voice than to create videos that convincingly replicate their appearance and movement.

The New York Times recently spotted an unauthorized AI-generated version of Taylor Swift's voice in Facebook ads for Le Creuset cookware.

What they're saying: "AI technology is not something we can block. It's not something we can stop. That's not a tactic or a strategy that's ever worked for labor in the past," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union's executive director, said at a press event at CES, per Variety.