SAG-AFTRA authorizes strike against video game companies

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks at the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Solidarity March and Rally on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Members of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, television and radio artists, voted overwhelmingly on Monday to authorize a strike against 10 of the nation's biggest video game companies.

Why it matters: Video game voice actors have been pushing to renegotiate a contract with big gaming studios for over a year. Their previous contract expired last November.

Details: Of the 34,687 ballots cast, representing 27.47% of SAG-AFTRA's eligible voters, a whopping 98.32% voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the union said.

"It's time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract," said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher in a statement.

"The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career."

State of play: A strike authorization doesn't necessarily mean voice and performance actors working on video games will stop working, but it does allow the union to call a strike if it feels negotiations aren't going anywhere.

SAG-AFTRA first called for a strike authorization vote in early September, just months after Hollywood actors began picketing major studios in mid-July.

The union is calling for a retroactive 11% wage increase, on-set medics for hazardous performance capture and protections against the use of generative AI to replace working actors, Axios has reported.

Between the lines: The 10 gaming firms impacted by the strikes include: Activision Productions Inc.; Blindlight LLC; Disney Character Voices Inc.; Electronic Arts Productions Inc.; Epic Games, Inc.; Formosa Interactive LLC; Insomniac Games Inc.; Take 2 Productions Inc.; VoiceWorks Productions Inc.; and WB Games Inc.

In response to the strike authorization, Audrey Cooling, a representative for the gaming companies said: "We will continue to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in video games. We have reached tentative agreements on over half of the proposals and are optimistic we can find a resolution at the bargaining table."

Flashback: The last time video game voice actors went on strike was 2016. It lasted nearly a year.

The big picture: Hollywood actors have been on strike since mid-July.

The group is expected to make more progress in its negotiations with major Hollywood studios now that a tentative agreement has been reached between Hollywood writers and the studios.

One key issue for the actors is the threat that game companies will use generative AI to replicate their voices or make new ones that take their jobs.

What's next: The union and game industry are set to resume talks this week.