Trump urges Supreme Court to rule on Colorado ballot eligibility

Former President Trump filed a brief with the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging a decision by Colorado's highest court to remove him from the state's 2024 ballot.

Why it matters: The Colorado ruling was the first to find that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Capitol riot, though his lawyers argued in the brief that "he did not 'engage in' anything that qualifies as 'insurrection.'"

