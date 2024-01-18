Senate Republicans ask SCOTUS to keep Trump on Colorado ballot
Senate Republicans made a bid to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep former President Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot.
Driving the news: 42 GOP senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), signed onto a Supreme Court brief arguing against a decision by Colorado's highest court to remove the Republican presidential primary front-runner from the state's 2024 ballot.
Catch up quick: The Colorado Supreme Court last month ruled that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in the 2024 presidential election.
- The move marked the first time a court has found that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- The Trump campaign filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.
Zoom out: In the years since the Capitol riot, some in the party have shifted their stance on the insurrection with prominent members softening their criticism in an apparent loyalty test to Trump.
- The Supreme Court brief further highlights that shift, with those who signed it now expressing doubts about whether Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection.
- Republican lawmakers wrote in the brief that under an interpretation of the insurrection clause, "a group invoking principles of justice to hinder any federal laws could be deemed insurrectionists."
- They continued: "Such action may be illegal, but that is a far cry from insurrection."
What they're saying: The lawmakers argued that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision "encroaches on Congress's express powers" by allowing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to be enforced without their authorization and by concluding that it allows a state to remove a candidate from the ballot.
- They also said the provision doesn't apply to Trump as "the President is never considered 'an officer of the United States.'"
- Lastly, they claim the decision "lacks neutral principles and will lead to widespread de-balloting of political opponents."
Be smart: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
- "But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability," the provision continues.
