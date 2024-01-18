Senate Republicans ask SCOTUS to keep Trump on Colorado ballot

Former President Trump during a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 17. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Republicans made a bid to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep former President Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot.

Driving the news: 42 GOP senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), signed onto a Supreme Court brief arguing against a decision by Colorado's highest court to remove the Republican presidential primary front-runner from the state's 2024 ballot.

Catch up quick: The Colorado Supreme Court last month ruled that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

The move marked the first time a court has found that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Trump campaign filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.

Zoom out: In the years since the Capitol riot, some in the party have shifted their stance on the insurrection with prominent members softening their criticism in an apparent loyalty test to Trump.

The Supreme Court brief further highlights that shift, with those who signed it now expressing doubts about whether Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection.

Republican lawmakers wrote in the brief that under an interpretation of the insurrection clause, "a group invoking principles of justice to hinder any federal laws could be deemed insurrectionists."

They continued: "Such action may be illegal, but that is a far cry from insurrection."

What they're saying: The lawmakers argued that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision "encroaches on Congress's express powers" by allowing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to be enforced without their authorization and by concluding that it allows a state to remove a candidate from the ballot.

They also said the provision doesn't apply to Trump as "the President is never considered 'an officer of the United States.'"

Lastly, they claim the decision "lacks neutral principles and will lead to widespread de-balloting of political opponents."

Be smart: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

"But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability," the provision continues.

