Senate Republicans ask SCOTUS to keep Trump on Colorado ballot

Former President Trump during a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 17. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Republicans made a bid to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep former President Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot.

Driving the news: 42 GOP senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), signed onto a Supreme Court brief arguing against a decision by Colorado's highest court to remove the Republican presidential primary front-runner from the state's 2024 ballot.

Catch up quick: The Colorado Supreme Court last month ruled that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in the 2024 presidential election.

Zoom out: In the years since the Capitol riot, some in the party have shifted their stance on the insurrection with prominent members softening their criticism in an apparent loyalty test to Trump.

  • The Supreme Court brief further highlights that shift, with those who signed it now expressing doubts about whether Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection.
  • Republican lawmakers wrote in the brief that under an interpretation of the insurrection clause, "a group invoking principles of justice to hinder any federal laws could be deemed insurrectionists."
  • They continued: "Such action may be illegal, but that is a far cry from insurrection."

What they're saying: The lawmakers argued that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision "encroaches on Congress's express powers" by allowing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to be enforced without their authorization and by concluding that it allows a state to remove a candidate from the ballot.

  • They also said the provision doesn't apply to Trump as "the President is never considered 'an officer of the United States.'"
  • Lastly, they claim the decision "lacks neutral principles and will lead to widespread de-balloting of political opponents."

Be smart: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

  • "But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability," the provision continues.

