U.S. trade deputy Sarah Bianchi to leave Biden administration

Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, President Biden's deputy U.S. trade representative, is leaving the administration, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Bianchi, who also worked for Biden as his top economic adviser as vice president, has a deep understanding of the president's plans to transition the economy toward renewable energy.

Bianchi has been working with partners throughout Asia on how to import more of the critical minerals that are necessary for electric vehicle batteries.

Last March, the U.S. concluded an agreement with Japan over critical mineral supplies that gave Japanese companies access to some $370 billion in subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act.

What they're saying: "Sarah Bianchi has been a trusted advisor to President Biden for the many years I have known her. As she moves on from this role as deputy U.S. trade representative, all of us in the Biden orbit are grateful for her service once again," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement to Axios.

"Ambassador Sarah Bianchi has been a highly valued part of the Biden team for well over a decade, serving in many key roles including as chair of our Policy Advisory Board here at the Biden Institute," said Valerie Biden Owens, the chair of the Biden Institute. "I join countless others in thanking her for her service."

"Sarah Bianchi has been a faithful advocate for the President's worker-centered trade policy and has consistently sought, and followed through on, engagement with organized labor on trade," Michael Wessel, staff chair of Biden's labor advisory committee and a trade strategist for the Steelworkers union, told Axios.

Zoom out: As November's election nears, the Biden administration is reviewing former President Trump's controversial tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, with plans to announce minor modifications to the tariffs in the coming weeks.

Top Biden officials want to put the president's stamp on Trump's tariffs and make the case that his approach is smarter and more strategic.

The goal is to stake out a tough stance toward China and thwart any attempts by Trump to cast Biden as "soft" on the Asian powerhouse, as the former president did in 2020.

Zoom in: The administration is also working to ensure that electric vehicles from China do not flood the U.S. market via Mexico and dominate the U.S. supply chain.

Bianchi has been instrumental in the review of Trump's tariffs. Politico earlier reported her departure.

Go deeper: Inside Biden aides' China fight