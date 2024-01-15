Inauguration of Guatemala's Bernardo Arévalo delayed by lawmakers' tactics

A supporter of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo's inauguration was delayed by hours Sunday after last-ditch efforts from opponents in Congress.

The big picture: The delay tactics — while ex-presidents and dignitaries from all over the Americas, including from the U.S., waited for the ceremony — caused international uproar and signal what's to come for Arévalo when he takes office.

State of play: After months of legal maneuvers against Arévalo and his party, Movimiento Semilla, largely by the country's attorney general's office, Guatemala's Constitutional Court late last month ordered the inauguration to go forward.

Throngs of people camped outside in Guatemala City to see Arévalo's swearing in. Many began protesting after it was delayed hour after hour.

Yes, but: A member of Movimiento Semilla late on Sunday was elected head of Congress, which means it's likely the swearing-in will move forward at some point.

Catch up quick: Despite presenting no evidence, the attorney general's office launched an investigation into voting fraud and raided the offices of the electoral court shortly after Arévalo's victory in August, Axios Latino's Marina E. Franco writes.

The attorney general's office also successfully pushed for Movimiento Semilla's registration to be annulled, although an appeal is pending.

Arévalo and Semilla have denied any wrongdoing, and Guatemalan constitutional lawyers say the attorney general's office doesn't have jurisdiction over party registrations or electoral court documents.

