A man waves a Guatemalan flag during a protest outside the headquarters of the Semilla Party in Guatemala City in July. Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images

Bernardo Arévalo, a center-left anti-corruption candidate, appeared to have won Guatemala's presidential election on Sunday with over 98% of ballots counted, according to data from the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The big picture: The leader of the social democratic Movimiento Semilla Party was up against former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope, in the runoff after he surprised many with his first round performance, per Marina E. Franco of Noticias Telemundo, writing for Axios.

Go deeper: Guatemalans rise up amid presidential election challenges

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.