House Republican game-plan: Impeach everyone

As Congress stares down a budget deadline and multiple crises overseas, some House Republicans have focused their efforts on trying to impeach President Biden and his officials.

Why it matters: Impeachment has emerged as the House GOP's cudgel of choice against the Biden administration as they struggle to secure policy wins in spending negotiations.

Driving the news: A House Oversight Committee hearing on holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress made headlines when the president's son made a surprise appearance.

His arrival prefaced heated arguments between committee members and other shocking scenes of discord – just the latest twist in an impeachment inquiry into President Biden that has consumed the attention of the Oversight and Judiciary committees.

The House Homeland Security Committee, simultaneously, held the first hearing in its impeachment proceedings against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Zoom in: Biden and Mayorkas aren't the only targets this week.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for his delay in informing the White House and Congress of his hospitalization for complications from prostate cancer surgery.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) also said Attorney General Merrick Garland could be impeachment if Hunter Biden isn't arrested on contempt charges.

The intrigue: The push to impeach Mayorkas comes as the DHS secretary is trying to negotiate a border deal with Senate Republicans. To some Republicans in the House, that's less a problem than an opportunity.

"The more pressure we put on the Department of Homeland Security, [the more it] will force a realization about the border," said Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), describing impeachment as "leverage" in the Senate negotiations.

That's a stark contrast to the mood in the Senate, where many Republicans aren't sold on the the cases against Mayorkas and Biden.

What they're saying: Top House Republicans insist that the focus on impeachment this week won't detract from their efforts to keep the government funded past Jan. 19.