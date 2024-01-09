House Republican push to impeach Mayorkas meets chilly Senate GOP reception

Senate Republicans are unconvinced by the case so far against a top House Republican impeachment target: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Why it matters: Republicans don't have the votes in the Senate to remove Mayorkas, but a House vote to impeach him could backfire politically if some Republicans defect and vote to acquit him in a Senate trial.

What they're saying: "I haven't seen the Constitutional standard met yet. We'll see what they find in their investigation," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Romney added: "From what I can tell, he's carrying out the policies of his boss, the president, for which you don't impeach the secretary."

"I've got to see what their evidence is," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a perennial skeptic of House GOP impeachment efforts.

"Oh my gosh," exclaimed Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) when asked about the effort to impeach Mayorkas. "We have some things to do. I'd like us all to be working really fast on appropriations."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said impeachment is a "waste of time" unless it's targeting Biden and predicted Senate Democrats won't hold a trial anyway, arguing Republicans should instead make their case directly to the public: "This is an election year, we can solve a lot of those problems in 10 months."

The latest: The House Homeland Security Committee has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday on "how Secretary Mayorkas' failed leadership has impacted the states."

It's part of multi-phase impeachment proceedings the panel is leading, which began with a report labeling Mayorkas the "chief architect" of a surge of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border and accusing him of "dereliction of duty," ignoring court rulings and lying to Congress.

Some Republicans who opposed impeaching Mayorkas in the past have warmed to the effort, with Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) telling Axios he is on board despite it being a "distraction from more important issues."

The intrigue: The impeachment push comes as Mayorkas is engaged in negotiations with senators on a deal to pair border security spending and immigration policy changes with aid to Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), the Senate GOP lead in those talks, told Punchbowl News that Mayorkas "is carrying out President Biden's policies ... you can swap secretaries – the policies are going to be exactly the same."

The big picture: Some senators who are keeping an open mind expressed concern that the bar for impeachment is being lowered too much.

"If they feel like they have a case and they go through a methodical process, I'm willing to consider it," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). "But I'm not willing to start using ... impeachment as a sort of vote of no confidence."

"He needs to enforce the laws, so there's that issue, but ... impeachment ... is never the answer just to disagreements on policy," Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) told Axios. "Doing his job, that's a different story."

The other side: Other GOP senators said they are comfortable with the idea of impeaching Mayorkas.

"I can sure understand why they're proceeding as they are," Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said of House Republicans. "He and the president have this outrageous policy at the border."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Mayorkas "should have been gone a long time ago, I've got no use for Mayorkas," adding that he would vote for conviction.

Axios' Stef Kight contributed reporting to this story.