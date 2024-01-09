White House orders Cabinet protocols review after Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients is launching a review of Cabinet protocols for delegating authority in the wake of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The Pentagon is under growing pressure from members of Congress to disclose how and why White House officials — including President Biden — were not informed of Austin's Jan. 1 hospitalization for more than three days.

Austin, who remains in the hospital but is no longer in the intensive care unit, has no plans to resign despite calls for his ouster from some Republicans.

Biden has indicated he has full confidence in his defense secretary, but Zients is seeking to ensure the breakdown in communication and transparency is not repeated.

Details: Zients' memo, addressed to all Cabinet secretaries, directs departments and agencies to "submit your existing protocols for a delegation of authority" for review by Jan. 12.

While the White House conducts its review, Zients is reminding Cabinet agencies that they must adhere to certain procedures when delegation of authority is required.

That includes notifying the White House, activating existing delegation-of-authority protocols and documenting everything in writing.

The memo does not mention Austin's hospitalization.

The protocols will be scrutinized to ensure they address:

Delegation criteria

Decision-making authority

Applicable documentation

Notification procedures

Rescission of delegation

The big picture: Zients' memo follows one sent by the Department of Defense yesterday that directed an internal review of the processes and procedures during Austin's hospitalization.

What we know: Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Monday that Austin underwent an elective procedure on Dec. 22, which the White House was also not aware of.

Austin was then transported to the hospital via ambulance on Jan. 1 after experiencing "severe pain."

Some of Austin's authorities were transferred on Jan. 2 to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who was vacationing in Puerto Rico and not aware of his hospitalization.

Hicks and the White House were finally notified of Austin's hospitalization on Jan. 4. Ryder said Austin's chief of staff was out sick with the flu, which "caused a delay in these notifications."

What they're saying: "I offer my apologies and my pledge to learn from this experience. I will do everything I can to meet the standard you expect from us," Ryder told the Pentagon press corps.

Read the full memo.