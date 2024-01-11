2024: Deals we’re watching

Share on email (opens in new window)

Continued pressures from regulators, inflation and Fed rate moves will dictate private markets and dealmaking in 2024.

What they're saying: The Axios Pro deals team, including Dan Primack, share their thoughts and reporting on what the year ahead holds below.

Media deals: With Hollywood's strikes and a decade-low year for global M&A activity now in the rearview, media deals are expected to flow this year, Axios Pro Media's Tim Baysinger and Kerry Flynn said.

The CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global met in December to discuss a possible merger, Axios scooped.



Vice was among the companies cutting their workforces amid ad market volatility in November.



Netflix indicated interest in acquiring NBA rights, joining the ranks of other tech companies expecting to bid.

Health tech deals: Erin Brodwin and Aaron Weitzman of Axios Pro Health Tech are monitoring insurance company mergers, women's health startups, PBM (pharmacy benefit manager) shifts, and potential new treatment areas for GLP-1s.

Cigna is reportedly in advanced talks to sell its Medicare Advantage business to Health Care Service Corp.



FDA-approved breast pump company Annabella seeded $8.5 million in January. New legislation in the U.S. has bolstered pregnancy accommodations and support.



CVS Health's new drug pricing plan in December marked the latest move by pharmacies to offer more transparent pricing.

Retail deals: High on the watchlist for Axios Pro Retail's Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin are Shein's IPO, completion of the Kroger-Albertsons deal, and luxury market consolidation.

Shein's IPO is expected to launch mid-to-late 2024, but industry analysts said election season could accelerate the timing.



Lawmakers in December pushed back on Kroger's proposed divestitures, providing ammunition for the FTC's potential challenge.



Online luxury retailer Farfetch agreed to a $500 million rescue in December as the overall luxury space sees a slowdown in spending.

Climate tech deals: For alternative energy industries, Axios Pro Climate's Katie Fehrenbacher sees 2024 as a year of reality checks when the boom in clean energy incentive projects meets inflationary pressure.

The U.S. Treasury Department sparked debate in January over its final guidance for a green hydrogen tax credit, which holds the potential to spur some projects and kill off others.



Ørsted scrapped its New Jersey offshore wind projects, citing macroeconomic factors and recording $4 billion in impairments in November.

Fintech: Whether it's banks dealing with Zelle scams or a growing number of proposals to regulate buy now, pay later, Axios Pro Fintech's Lucinda Shen sees 2024 as a year where fintech businesses have to button up on compliance.

Fines for failing at compliance jumped 50% in 2022 and rising geo-political tensions have ramped up anti-money laundering safeguards.



Refine Intelligence raised $13 million in November to help fight financial crime through AI.

Overall market expectations: Stock market bulls rampaged in 2023, while private markets remained sluggish. Expect a major acceleration in venture capital and private equity activity, Pro Rata's Dan Primack said.