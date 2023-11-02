Share on email (opens in new window)

Ørsted's decision to scrap New Jersey offshore wind projects has major implications for renewable tech's U.S. future.

State of play: The global wind giant took a roughly $4 billion impairment when announcing earnings, mostly from those projects. The stock swooned 26% on Wednesday.

The big picture: Ørsted's woes come as several other developers' U.S. projects are facing delays and potential cancellations amid higher interest rates, inflation and supply chain problems.

It also imperils the White House goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore capacity installed by 2030.

Threat level: ClearView Energy Partners estimated 30% of planned offshore wind capacity contracted through state procurements has been canceled to date.

That could grow after New York regulators recently denied petitions to alter contracts, but the research firm notes some of these projects are likely to re-bid in future rounds.

The intrigue: Nonetheless, ClearView sees long-term growth and floated the idea that current project crises have a "silver lining."

Their demise may prompt Biden officials to ensure developers can tap the full suite of credits available under the climate law.

What they're saying: The White House is also emphasizing industry progress despite today's tough project economics, citing steps like federal approval this week of Dominion Energy's big offshore Virginia plan.