Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ørsted announced Tuesday it will cease work on two U.S. offshore wind projects in New Jersey.

Why it matters: The world's largest wind energy developer halting these projects, Ocean Wind 1 and 2, is a blow to President Biden's clean energy drive to help cut emissions, which includes the goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind-generating capacity in U.S. waters by 2030.

It's also a setback for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's (D) plans for the state to be 100% clean energy by 2035 and for N.J. Democrats trying to hold on to majorities in the legislature as wind power becomes a flashpoint in the Nov. 7 elections.

Driving the news: "Macroeconomic factors have changed dramatically over a short period of time, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain bottlenecks impacting our long-term capital investments," said David Hardy, Ørsted's Americas CEO.

"As a result, we have no choice but to cease development of Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2."

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ben Geman: This is perhaps the starkest evidence yet of economic hurdles undercutting White House hopes for a major U.S. offshore wind buildout.

The tech has potential to play a role cutting U.S. emissions, but a combination of interest rates, inflation, supply chain challenges and more are slowing offshore wind down even as several projects move forward

Of note: Ørsted will proceed with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island, per a company statement.

Go deeper: New design for offshore wind farm has lots of fans