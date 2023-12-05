It's time for Shein's close up

As a Chinese-founded company, Shein will find its road to an IPO a little rockier than that of its U.S. counterparts, industry analysts tell Axios. Why it matters: It would be the first such company to attempt an IPO in more than two years since Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global, notes Brianne Lynch, head of market insights at EquityZen.

Didi ended up delisting 11 months later, she tells Axios.

Details: "The IPO process for Chinese companies typically takes about six to 12 months," says Coresight research analyst Sunny Zheng.

That might push an IPO launch to mid-to-late 2024, she says.

Yes, but: The election season could accelerate the timing.

Catch up fast: "Shein cut some (of) the most important ties with China in order to gain recognition from the SEC and the U.S.," Zheng says.

Those changes include moving its headquarters to Singapore and deregistering the company originally based in Nanjing, she says.

Plus, it established operations in Ireland and Indiana and hired a team of lobbyists in the U.S., Zheng says.

"Moreover, the company's newly opened distribution centers in Canada and the U.S. will substantially expand its order fulfillment capabilities," she says.

What they're saying: "Shein is still testing whether it can withstand the political pressure it may face," Zheng says.

"At present, judging from relevant Wall Street news, investors are reserved about Shein's listing," she adds.

Of note: Shein is the fifth most-shopped apparel retailer after Walmart, Amazon, Target and T.J. Maxx, according to a recent Coresight survey.

By the numbers: According to Zheng, Shein's revenue in 2021 was about $15.7 billion. That increased to $23 billion last year and is expected to hit $40 billion this year.

Yes, but: Shein's profit margin is lower than rivals Zara and Uniqlo, Zheng says.

"There will be a cost to Shein over time that impacts their ability to offer products at dirt-cheap prices, whether through regulation, consumer demand, or market forces," cautions Lawrence Lenihan, executive chairman of apparel company Resonance Companies.

The bottom line: "For Shein, its public listing can better help the company raise capital and develop business expansion, marketplace strategy, and M&A actions," Zheng says.