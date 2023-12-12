Data: Axios; Chart: Axios Visuals

Six U.S. lawmakers are trying to throw yet another wrench into the $24.6 billion Kroger-Albertsons deal.

Why it matters: It's ammunition for the Federal Trade Commission, which is still deciding whether to challenge the merger.

What they're saying: In a letter to the FTC, the lawmakers said that Kroger's proposed divestitures to C&S Wholesale Grocers "wouldn't ameliorate harms to consumers, workers, and the grocery industry as a whole if the merger is allowed."

The letter was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Mazie Hirono, Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, and Reps. Summer Lee and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Such divestitures, the lawmakers argue, don't do enough to maintain competitive conditions because companies are incentivized to ensure spun-off businesses don't succeed, per the letter.

Catch up fast: In September, Kroger and Albertsons agreed to sell 413 stores and select assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers for $1.9 billion in a Softbank-backed deal to appease regulators.

Kroger and Albertsons say they've demonstrated compliance with antitrust requirements as of Nov. 15, triggering a 30-day timeline in which the FTC must either accept the deal or sue to block it.

The two parties can delay a final decision to continue negotiations.

The other side: Kroger maintains the divestitures will bring higher wages and expanded benefits to workers and yield lower prices and more fresh food choices for customers.

"C&S is critical to bringing these meaningful and measurable benefits to America's consumers and grocery workers through their commitments to maintain all collective bargaining agreements," a Kroger spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"If the merger is blocked, the non-union retailers like Walmart and Amazon will become even more powerful and unaccountable — and that's bad for everyone," the spokesperson adds.

The intrigue: Some lawmakers, like Reps. Greg Landsman and Brian Fitzpatrick, have expressed support for the deal, per Reuters.

What's next: Kroger and Albertsons hope to close the transaction by early 2024, following the completion of the FTC's antitrust review.

The transaction could be terminated if it does not close on or before Jan. 13, 2024, though that date could be extended to Oct. 9.

The FTC will likely make a decision sometime next year on whether it will bring a challenge.

The FTC declined to comment.