Poll: Most Americans don't think Trump should have presidential immunity

Most Americans don't think former President Trump should have immunity for actions he took while president, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

The big picture: Trump's lawyers are seeking to get the Georgia 2020 election case dismissed, claiming he should receive "absolute immunity" from charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

The theory of presidential immunity from criminal charges is so far legally untested.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has rejected the argument in the federal case and agreed to pause proceedings as Trump appeals the decision.

By the numbers: 64% of those polled said Trump should not have presidential immunity, while 36% said he should.

When polled by party, 69% of those favoring immunity for Trump are Republicans, while 32% are Independents and 14% are Democrats.

Zoom in: 2,157 U.S. adult residents were surveyed in a nationally representative sample between January 3-5, per CBS.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 points.

